Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

