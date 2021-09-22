Comparing C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) & Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for C4 Therapeutics and Surface Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Surface Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.88%. Surface Oncology has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.80%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Surface Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $33.19 million 73.08 -$66.33 million ($5.83) -8.59 Surface Oncology $126.16 million 2.73 $59.34 million $1.57 4.83

Surface Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than C4 Therapeutics. C4 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -257.05% -43.32% -22.77% Surface Oncology N/A 12.41% 8.71%

Summary

Surface Oncology beats C4 Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

