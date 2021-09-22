Comparing Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Medallia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chindata Group and Medallia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $280.63 million 12.32 -$43.42 million ($0.05) -189.40 Medallia $477.22 million 11.41 -$148.66 million ($0.76) -44.53

Chindata Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medallia. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medallia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chindata Group and Medallia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Medallia 0 12 1 0 2.08

Chindata Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.41, suggesting a potential upside of 115.52%. Medallia has a consensus target price of $35.65, suggesting a potential upside of 5.35%. Given Chindata Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Medallia.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group -3.01% -0.52% -0.29% Medallia -37.34% -30.58% -10.02%

Summary

Chindata Group beats Medallia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions. It serves industries including automotive, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, nonprofit, retail, and telecommunications and media. The company was founded by Borge Hald and Amy Pressman in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

