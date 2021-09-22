Comparing Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lynas Rare Earths and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Largo Resources has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.63%. Given Largo Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Largo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas Rare Earths $278.42 million 16.09 -$13.02 million ($0.02) -248.25 Largo Resources $121.62 million 5.73 $6.76 million $0.11 98.00

Largo Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lynas Rare Earths. Lynas Rare Earths is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Lynas Rare Earths on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.