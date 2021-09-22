Comparing XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) & Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp IV and XPeng’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A XPeng $895.68 million 33.19 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -22.85

Churchill Capital Corp IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Churchill Capital Corp IV and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Capital Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A XPeng 0 2 10 0 2.83

XPeng has a consensus price target of $52.97, suggesting a potential upside of 43.12%. Given XPeng’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp IV and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A N/A XPeng -33.74% -12.20% -8.84%

Churchill Capital Corp IV Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.