CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €88.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €83.17 ($97.84).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of COP opened at €77.30 ($90.94) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.23. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a twelve month high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.