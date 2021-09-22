Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 123,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 321,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $116.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 174.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $26,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.