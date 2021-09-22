Constellation Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $344.02 million and $6.75 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00055467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00131076 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045800 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

