ContentBox Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $17,473.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00021589 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.67 or 0.00412499 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001135 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.