Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

VLRS stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.29 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

