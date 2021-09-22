Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.61

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 6914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

