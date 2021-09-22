Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,981,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,065,528 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.45% of Copart worth $2,634,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Copart by 7,517.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 852,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,657,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after buying an additional 499,621 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Shares of CPRT opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.70. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.22 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

