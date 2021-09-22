Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.35

Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.35 and traded as high as C$4.05. Corvus Gold shares last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 692,835 shares trading hands.

KOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Corvus Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89. The stock has a market cap of C$513.09 million and a P/E ratio of -21.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.35.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

