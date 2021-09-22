Cosmo Coin (COSM) Market Cap Tops $275,517.16

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $275,517.16 and $81.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00129422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

