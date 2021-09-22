Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of CMRE opened at $14.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Costamare has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $16.72.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.03 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. On average, analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 496,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 254,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 241,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

