Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Shares Down 3.2%

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.25. Approximately 22,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,413,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.

COUR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Get Coursera alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $1,265,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,622,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,983 shares of company stock worth $35,223,862 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.