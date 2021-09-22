Cowen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,110,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,000,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,521,000.

Independence stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,897. Independence Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

