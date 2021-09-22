Cowen Investment Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) by 500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Slam comprises approximately 0.8% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth $99,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth $1,404,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth $372,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth $4,955,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth $106,000.

SLAMU traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,537,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,425.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

