Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 66.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $787,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMBT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,438. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

