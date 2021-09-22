Cowen Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 5,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 109,832 shares during the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SEAH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.85.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

