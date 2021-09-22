Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAMMU. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

RAMMU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,032. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

