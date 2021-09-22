Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. Cowen has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $128,989.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,847.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cowen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cowen by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cowen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.