Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) released its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS.

CBRL stock opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

