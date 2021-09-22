Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) released its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 196.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.