Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

