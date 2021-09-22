Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 161.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 755,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 466,415 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $14,761,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

