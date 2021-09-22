Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Up 6.6%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares were up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 31,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,322,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 226,915 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

