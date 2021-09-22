Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,233 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after buying an additional 910,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $14,425,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 41.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,036,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 302,847 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 162.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 294,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

