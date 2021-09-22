Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $117,298,000 after buying an additional 65,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $109,688,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 689,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $103,688,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $138.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

