Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,388 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

