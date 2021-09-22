Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 126.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,642,000 after purchasing an additional 506,232 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,139,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after purchasing an additional 114,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,198,000 after buying an additional 188,235 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,297,000 after buying an additional 106,432 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,640,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock valued at $146,669,297. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

