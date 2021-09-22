Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $483,000 Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRB opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $633.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCRB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

