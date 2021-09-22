Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $577,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after acquiring an additional 503,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,659,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,960 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

