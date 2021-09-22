Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $17,714,000.

DGRO opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

