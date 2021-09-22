Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRESY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $296.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

