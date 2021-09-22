CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total value of $3,106,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,875 shares of company stock worth $12,146,610. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

CRSP traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.41. 18,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.19. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

