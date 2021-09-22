Critical Review: BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) vs. Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -742.82% -114.87% -56.45% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,396.48% -68.55%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inhibrx and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 3 0 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inhibrx presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.61%. Given Inhibrx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inhibrx is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibrx and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $12.89 million 109.70 -$76.12 million ($3.01) -12.40 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.39 million N/A N/A

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inhibrx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Inhibrx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inhibrx beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza. The company was founded by Ron Babecoff and Rami Epstein on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

