Crown Advisors Management Inc. Invests $1.97 Million in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,076,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,030. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.37.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

