Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $614,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

