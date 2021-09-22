Crowns (CWS) Market Capitalization Hits $11.27 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.27 or 0.00012174 BTC on exchanges. Crowns has a market cap of $11.27 million and $1.21 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00129706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Crowns Profile

CWS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,136,320 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.