CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CubeSmart by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $30.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.