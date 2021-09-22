CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE:CVI traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.95. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

