CWM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 39,379 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 22,319 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HEP opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.07. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

