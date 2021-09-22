CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $41.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

