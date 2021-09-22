CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

SUN stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

