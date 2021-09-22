CWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $246.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.93 and a 12-month high of $266.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

