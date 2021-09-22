CWV Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.18 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and $8,946.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00071725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00114623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00170131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.64 or 0.06963407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,580.48 or 1.00001654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.28 or 0.00787698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.