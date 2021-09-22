D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.61.

DHI stock opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $45,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

