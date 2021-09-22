Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $324.22

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $324.22 and traded as low as $312.75. Daily Journal shares last traded at $315.11, with a volume of 2,432 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the first quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Aquamarine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the second quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 1,113.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 2.5% in the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 252,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

