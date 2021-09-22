Damian Banks Buys 88,000 Shares of RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) Stock

RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) insider Damian Banks bought 88,000 shares of RPM Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,512.00 ($20,365.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37.

RPM Automotive Group Company Profile

RPM Automotive Group Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale distribution, and retail of tires, and parts and accessories for transport industry in Australia. It operates through Motorsport; Repairs and Roadside; Wheels and Tyres; and Performance & Accessories segments. The company offers specialized motorsport and automotive accessories; manufactures and sells motorsport racing suits; operates a Carline license for auto repair workshops; and provides roadside assistance services for tire repair and replacement.

